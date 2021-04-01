Apple will announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings and hold a call on April 28. According to an update on its investor page, spotted by AppleInsider, the call will take place at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET.

Apple Earnings Call April 28

Those interested can join the earnings call which is streamed live. You can expect updates from both CEO Tim Cook and Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri. There is also the opportunity for analysts and investors to question the executives.

