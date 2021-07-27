Apple reported record June quarter revenues of US$81.4 billion on Tuesday, a 35% gain year-over-year and blowing past Wall Street consensus estimates of $73.3 billion. Apple also reported earnings per share (EPS) of $1.30, which was also well above Wall Street’s consensus of $1.01 EPS.

Shares of $AAPL ended the day lower at $146.77, down $2.22 per share (-1.49%), on moderate volume of 94.3 million shares trading hands. The after hours market quickly erased those losses in the minutes leading up to Apple’s announcement, and as of this writing, $AAPL is trading at $147.565 per share, a gain of $0.795 (+0.54%).

More details to come.