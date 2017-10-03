Apple Q4 2017 Earnings Report Set for November 2

Apple is hosting its 2017 fourth fiscal quarter earnings report on Thursday, November 2nd. The conference call will start after the market closes at about 2PM pacific time (5PM eastern time).

Investors and analysts will no doubt be watching Apple’s iPhone sales numbers and trying to sift through the clues to figure out how many Apple Watches the company is selling.

Apple is guiding for revenue between US$49 billion and $52 billion with a gross margin between 37.5% and 38%. Be sure to follow along with The Mac Observer for our earnings report coverage and analysis.