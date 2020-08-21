Apple reportedly bought an Israeli startup a year-and-a-half ago, with details only just emerging (via Calcalist). Camerai, originally founded in 2014 Tel Aviv under the name Tipit, makes it easier for developers to create AR and image processing graphics. Its software was integrated into Apple’s own camera, making it easier for developers to offer AR capability in third-party apps.

Camerai Staff Now Based at Apple

Camerai staff are understood to work at Apple’s office in Herzliya in Israel, having been folded into the computer vision team. It is notable that the company had not undergone substantial funding round since a $2.5 million one in 2017. Apple itself has around 1,500 staff in Israel in the cities of Herzliya and Haifa. It is known for not publicizing the various acquisitions it makes.