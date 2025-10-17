Apple quietly drops “wider soundstage” claim for AirPods Pro 3

Several Reddit users noticed that Apple removed the “wider soundstage” line from marketing copy and a YouTube ad for AirPods Pro 3 after a recent firmware update. On some regional pages, the phrase reportedly still appears, suggesting a rolling or inconsistent edit.

What changed

The claim about a wider soundstage disappeared from at least one ad and parts of Apple’s site.

No explanation accompanied the tweak, and most listeners report no audible change post‑update.

Why it might have happened

“Soundstage” is subjective and hard to measure. If the effect relied on processing that overlaps with Spatial Audio, Apple may have decided the claim wasn’t unique enough to Pro 3. Apple also favors defensible specs over experiential wording in its product marketing.

The EQ debate reignites

The discussion quickly shifted to Apple’s tuning philosophy. Many want a true, system‑wide graphic EQ on iPhone; others say Apple prefers a fixed “house sound.” If you want more control, start with our guide to adjusting Apple Music EQ on iPhone and Mac and remember that presets only affect playback inside Apple Music.

Should you care

If you liked how Pro 3 sounded, there’s no evidence of a downgrade.

If you prioritize custom tuning, AirPods still lack a system‑wide EQ on iPhone.

Don’t buy solely for “wider soundstage” — treat it as marketing language, not a spec.

Bottom line

This looks like a copy cleanup, not a feature rollback. AirPods Pro 3 remain tuned for Apple’s signature sound, while the long‑running EQ debate is the real story. For more, follow our ongoing AirPods coverage.