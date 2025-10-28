Apple Reaches $4 Trillion Market Cap for the First Time

Apple briefly hit a $4 trillion market cap after the opening bell today, making it the third company to reach that level this year. The stock later dipped, closing below the mark, but the milestone shows how strong investor confidence remains in Apple’s business.

According to Apple’s investor calendar, the company will announce its fiscal Q4 2025 earnings on October 30. The final share count will arrive then, which means the current market cap figure is an estimate. Still, the timing aligns with growing demand for the iPhone 17 lineup, which helped push Apple’s valuation higher through October.

Nvidia was the first to cross $4 trillion in July, driven by soaring demand for AI chips. Microsoft followed soon after and reclaimed that figure this morning. Apple, once the first to every previous trillion-dollar milestone, now stands behind both. It became the first to reach $1 trillion in 2018, $2 trillion in 2020, and $3 trillion in 2022.

The rise and rivals

Alphabet follows with a market valuation of $3.25 trillion, Amazon at $2.42 trillion, and Meta at $1.90 trillion. That gap shows how only three companies, Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia, currently operate in the 4 trillion range.

Apple’s climb came from more than just strong iPhone 17 sales. The company’s hardware ecosystem, from Macs with Apple Silicon to the growing Services division, continues to attract investors. When Apple reports earnings on Thursday, iPhone revenue will show how the new lineup performed compared to last year’s iPhone 16.

The Mac and iPad segments have also helped sustain growth, even if modestly. Apple’s chip transition from Intel to its in-house Silicon in 2020 remains one of the biggest value drivers in its history, cutting costs and improving performance across its product line.

My take

It’s incredible that less than a decade after becoming the first trillion-dollar company, Apple’s value has multiplied four times. Some people underestimate how big the Apple Silicon shift was. That move alone reshaped the company’s long-term trajectory. Products like AirPods Pro, Vision Pro, and new services are all built on that momentum.

Still, Apple’s path forward won’t be easy. I think the next trillion depends less on hardware upgrades and more on how the company evolves its ecosystem, especially AI integration, Services, and possibly new categories.

Even after briefly hitting 4 trillion, Apple hasn’t closed above it yet. But with strong iPhone 17 demand and steady growth in Services, it’s only a matter of time before that number holds. The real test comes with next week’s earnings report, where we’ll see how durable Apple’s latest run truly is.