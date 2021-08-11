Apple and security firm Corellium have reached a settlement and Apple has dropped its lawsuit. The terms of the settlement are confidential (via Post).

Apple, Corellium Settlement

Corellium is a mobile device virtualization company that sells virtual versions of iOS to security researchers. Apple tried to acquire Corellium in 2018 but was turned down. Then, Apple sued the company in 2019, saying that Corellium infringed on its copyrights: “Corellium has simply copied everything: the code, the graphical user interface, the icons — all of it, in exacting detail.”

Apple sought a permanent injunction against Corellium, and wanted it to destroy all infringing materials and pay for damages, lost profits, and lawyer fees. In 2020 Apple lost its copyright lawsuit, with the judge ruling that Corellium has established fair use in its iOS emulation.

According to The Post, “An email from the Corellium sales team confirmed the company was still selling its virtual iOS devices.”