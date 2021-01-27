Apple has overtaken Amazon and Google to reclaim the title of the world’s most valuable tech brand, according to a new report by brand consultancy Brand Finance. Furthermore, according to the Brand Finance Global 500 2021, it is the most valuable brand in the world.

Apple Beats Amazon and Google to be Worlds Most Valuable Tech Brand

The report found that Apple’s diversification strategy has contributed to an 87 percent increase in brand value. It is now worth US$263.4 billion, putting it at the top of the ranking. Apple is the world’s most valuable brand for the first time since 2016. It was previously third in the tech brand rankings, with Amazon and Google ahead of it. Interestingly, WeChat is regarded as the ‘strongest’ tech brand.

