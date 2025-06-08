Apple Redesigns iOS with Liquid Glass Interface in iOS 26

Apple is overhauling its software design with iOS 26, introducing a new visual style called the Liquid Glass Interface. The update brings glossy, transparent elements to the operating system, unifying the look across iOS, iPadOS, macOS, visionOS, tvOS, and CarPlay. Apple will preview the redesign at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on Monday.

The new design marks the company’s biggest interface shift since the launch of flat design in iOS 7. Liquid Glass moves away from minimalist visuals and introduces layered, reflective surfaces that resemble glass. The style adds shine and depth to toolbars, controls, and app interfaces, aiming to create a more immersive and cohesive visual experience across devices.

Apple’s 20th Anniversary Preparation

Liquid Glass isn’t just a cosmetic change. Apple is using the new interface to lay the groundwork for a redesigned iPhone set to launch in 2027, marking the product’s 20th anniversary. Internally known as the “Glasswing,” the upcoming device will feature curved glass edges, nearly invisible bezels, and a seamless screen with no cutouts.

Apple has a history of aligning interface updates with major hardware changes. Just as the flat design rollout supported the debut of larger iPhones and the Apple Watch, Liquid Glass is expected to complement future glass-centric products, including the anniversary iPhone.

Design Shift Highlights Apple’s Current Focus

Image Credits: Apple and OpenAI

The interface update is also a strategic move to reinforce Apple’s strengths as pressure mounts in artificial intelligence. While rivals like OpenAI and Google push ahead with AI-driven platforms, Apple is refining its operating systems to remain attractive.

According to Bloomberg, Apple’s efforts in AI have lagged behind, and the Liquid Glass announcement provides a distraction from that reality. The company is investing in sleek design and system consistency, even as it struggles to catch up in the AI space.

The redesign reflects Apple’s position in the broader tech landscape. Its operating systems remain polished and reliable, akin to the best gasoline cars on the road, but the company hasn’t yet built its equivalent of an electric vehicle.