The Redford Center announced its second annual Redford Center Stories Challenge, and this year Apple has teamed up (via Variety).

Youth Filmmaking Challenge

Redford Center Stories challenge young people to explore how using storytelling as a tool can be used to affect social and environmental justice. Apple is partnering with Redford this year.

By placing students in the director’s chair, they will be able to provide their insights into a final Apple Clips filmmaking challenge. Additionally, Apple will provide a platform to educators and students to share their ideas and inspirations in mini-challenges that develop student confidence and storytelling capacities throughout the school year.

Judges for this year’s story challenge include Jackson, Robert Redford, Sibylle Szaggars Redford, Dylan Redford, co-founder of Future Coalition Katie Eder, filmmaker Faith Briggs and Animal Planet host Coyote Peterson.

Prizes include US$10,000 for teachers, students, and schools. For the students, the winner will receive an opportunity to create a short frill with a professional director, donations to selected nonprofit organizations, and Apple gift cards.