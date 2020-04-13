Apple Registers Coronavirus Domain Name

Apple registered a special coronavirus domain name on Friday, the same day it announced it is working with Google on contact-tracing technology. The domain is AppleCoronavirus.com (via MacRumors).

Coronavirus Domain But no Website

AppleCoronavirus.com was registered on 10 April 2020 for a year, according to the WHOIS record. A firm called CSC Corporate Domains registered the domain. It has this for Apple before. It registered this latest Apple domain for a year. A the time of this writing it was not pointing at an active website.

