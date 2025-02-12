Apple Rejects DeepSeek and Chooses Alibaba for Apple Intelligence in China

Apple has reportedly formed a partnership with Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba to develop and introduce artificial intelligence AI features for its devices in China.

As reported by The Information, people and Alibaba have jointly developed AI features for iPhones, iPads, and Macs in China. The co-developed features have been submitted for approval to China’s cyberspace regulator.

Apple has been unable to launch its Apple Intelligence features in China due to government restrictions. The company has been exploring various options to bring these features to the Chinese market. Apple previously tested AI models from DeepSeek but decided not to implement them in the initial rollout. Earlier reports said that Apple was working with Baidu, but this partnership may have faced some problems.

Apple plans to introduce Chinese language support for Apple Intelligence in iOS 18.4, expected in April. The company aims to quickly enable Apple Intelligence for the betterment of it’s market position in China.