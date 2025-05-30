Apple Releases 2024 App Store Transparency Report and the Numbers are Jaw-Dropping

Apple has released its third-ever App Store Transparency Report, providing an array of interesting statistics. The 2024 report breaks down everything from number of app reviews and rejections to user traffic and government takedown requests.

Here are some key takeaways from the data-packed report reflecting the year that was:

1,961,596 (Up 4.89% year-over-year) App submissions reviewed: 7,771,599

7,771,599 (Up 12.75% year-over-year) App submissions rejected: 1,931,400

1,931,400 (Up 9.5% year-over-year) Average weekly visitors to the App Store: 813,110,348

813,110,348 (Up 10.68% year-over-year) Average weekly app downloads: 839,266,915

839,266,915 (Up 6.5% year-over-year) Total number of registered Apple developers: 51,766,243

A notable change is that app removals have dropped significantly. Apple says it pulled 82,509 apps from the App Store in 2024, which is down 40.7% from the previous year. Here’s how those removals break down by category:

Utilities: 16,191

16,191 Games: 15,122

15,122 Lifestyle: 6,202

6,202 Business: 6,042

6,042 Entertainment: 5,484

5,484 Education: 5,295

5,295 Productivity: 4,873

4,873 Food & Drink: 3,948

3,948 Shopping: 2,976

2,976 Finance: 2,546

For more insights, you can download the App Store Transparency report from Apple’s website.

Earlier, Apple shared that the App Store ecosystem generated $406 billion in developer sales and billings in the U.S. alone.