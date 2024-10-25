Apple Releases 2nd RC for macOS Sequoia 15.1

Apple has issued the second release candidate (RC) version of macOS Sequoia 15.1 to developers and public beta testers. This release comes one week after the seventh beta and just days after the first RC was made available on Monday.

Given how quickly the new release came out, Apple probably found and fixed a problem in the first RC. Apple uses an iterative approach in its software development process. This method helps ensure that the software is stable and performs well before it is released to the public.

Key features of macOS Sequoia 15.1 include:

Introduction of Apple Intelligence features

Writing Tools

Enhanced Siri capabilities

Smart Replies in Mail and Messages

Priority messages in Mail

Memory Movie and Clean-Up Features in Photos

MacRumors points out that this update is missing some expected features, such as Image Playground, Genmoji, and enhanced Siri, unlikeiOS 18.2.

Developers can access the beta through the Software Update section in System Settings using an Apple ID associated with an Apple Developer account. Public beta testers can participate by signing up on Apple’s website.

Apple has specified that the new Apple Intelligence features will require a Mac equipped with an Apple silicon chip.