Apple Releases Beta 3 for visionOS 2.5, tvOS 18.5, and More for Developers

Apple has released the third developer beta for several upcoming software updates, including visionOS 2.5, tvOS 18.5, and others.

The rollout continues Apple’s beta cycle ahead of expected public launches in May. These releases come as Apple prepares for its next major software cycle, set to be unveiled at WWDC in June.

These betas mark the third round of testing for Apple’s current generation of operating systems. They follow the second developer releases, which went live on April 14. The company first seeded this beta generation on March 17.

No Major Features, Focus Remains on Stability

The updates are part of Apple’s ongoing refinement of existing operating systems. While visionOS 2.5 and tvOS 18.5 don’t introduce any major new features so far, the updates focus on under-the-hood changes—primarily bug fixes, minor improvements, and performance stability.

Developers can also access new betas of iOS 18.5, iPadOS 18.5, macOS Sequoia 15.5, watchOS 11.5, and HomePod Software 18.5. Across all platforms, Apple appears to be keeping changes minimal as attention shifts to the next generation of software.

The latest builds replace the previous ones issued earlier this month. iOS 18.5 and iPadOS 18.5 move to build 22F5053j (up from 22F5053f), macOS Sequoia 15.5 is now on 24F5053j (from 24F5053f), tvOS 18.5 updates to 22L5559d (replacing 22L5553d), watchOS 11.5 advances to 22T5559d (from 22T5553d), and visionOS 2.5 shifts to 22O5459c (previously 22O5453e).

Public Launch Expected Soon

Apple may still hold back a few changes until the public release notes are published. The arrival of beta 3 signals the final stages of testing. With no major features expected, Apple is likely aiming for a short beta cycle.

According to developer feedback so far, these builds show smoother performance and improved stability, which suggests Apple’s primary goal is to polish existing features rather than introduce new ones in this round.

These incremental updates are part of Apple’s regular mid-cycle refreshes, offering developers a preview of the next minor version while the company focuses on bigger launches coming soon.