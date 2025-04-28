Apple Releases Beta 4 for visionOS 2.5, tvOS 18.5, and More for Developers

Apple has released Beta 4 updates for several platforms, including visionOS 2.5, tvOS 18.5, watchOS 11.5, and HomePod Software 18.5. The new betas are now available to developers enrolled in Apple’s Developer Program.

The latest Beta 4 releases mainly focus on bug fixes, performance improvements, and stability refinements. No major new features have been introduced in visionOS 2.5 or tvOS 18.5 so far. These updates aim to finalize the software before the upcoming public launch, ensuring smooth ecosystem compatibility across devices.

For visionOS, tvOS, and HomePod Software, the updates are typically lighter compared to iOS and macOS, focusing on backend optimizations rather than user-facing changes. While late-cycle surprises are possible, Apple usually reserves any major feature releases for earlier beta stages.

Developers can install the new betas through their devices’ software update settings after opting into beta updates. According to Apple, it is recommended to back up all devices before installation to avoid potential data loss during testing.

The new beta build numbers are:

visionOS 2.5 Beta 4 (22O5467a)

tvOS 18.5 Beta 4 (22L5566a)

HomePod 18.5 Beta 4 (22L5566a)

The public rollout of these updates is expected in the coming weeks once Apple finalizes testing.