Apple Releases Developer Betas for iOS 18.4, macOS 15.4, and 4 More

Apple has released the first developer beta versions of iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4, macOS 15.4, tvOS 18.4, visionOS 2.4, and watchOS 11.4. These updates bring new features and improvements across Apple’s ecosystem.

The iOS and iPadOS 18.4 betas introduce a new Apple News+ Food section with curated recipes and food-related content. They also add enhanced Apple Intelligence features, including Priority Notifications, and support for eight new languages in Apple Intelligence. A new Sketch style in Image Playground and an enlarged Genmoji button in the emoji keyboard are also included.

For macOS 15.4, codenamed Sequoia, the update includes a Mail app redesign and inbox categorization. It also adds new supported languages for Apple Intelligence, the Priority notifications feature, and a fresh batch of built-in emoji.

The visionOS 2.4 beta brings Apple Intelligence to Vision Pro, along with new features like Writing Tools, Image Playground, and Genmoji. It also introduces Spatial Gallery for discovering and sharing new experiences.

Details about specific features in the watchOS 11.4, tvOS 18.4, and HomePod 18.4 betas are not yet available, but these updates are part of the new beta cycle and likely include improvements.

These beta versions are currently available only to developers registered with the Apple Developer Program. The public release of these updates may happen in the coming weeks, with iOS 18.4 possibly launching in April 2025.

The iOS 18.4 update will be compatible with devices as old as iPhone XR and iPhone XS. macOS 15.4 will be available for supported Mac devices, visionOS 2.4 for Apple Vision Pro, watchOS 11.4 for compatible Apple Watch models, and tvOS 18.4 for supported Apple TV models.