Apple Releases Information About New 35W Dual USB-C Power Adapter

The new Apple 35W Dual USB-C Power Adapter that was announced during WWDC can now be ordered from Apple online store. Those who will be buying the new chargers would find it useful to read a new support document detailing how to use the charger and how it works.

Apple’s 35-W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter Distributes Power Evenly

The Apple support document says the dual USB-C adapter can charge up to two devices at the same time. To charge one device, a user just has to connect it to any of the ports. The same goes for charging two devices.

The support document also explains how the new charger works when charging two devices at the same time. When users connect two devices, the adapter automatically distributes power between them based on their requirements. When charging two like devices simultaneously, the adapter shares the power evenly between the two devices.

How the Adapter Distributes Power Between Apple Devices When Charging

Apple provides the examples below to further explain how the adapter distributes power:

If you connect a Mac notebook and an iPhone or iPad, each device receives up to 17.5W.

If you connect an iPhone and an iPad, each device receives up to 17.5W.

If you connect a Mac notebook or iPhone and an Apple Watch or AirPods, the Mac notebook or iPhone receives up to 27.5W and the Apple Watch or AirPods receive up to 7.5W.

If either of the devices needs more power, users simply need to unplug one device and its charging cable from the adapter.

Apple 35W Dual USB-C Power Adapter Available in Two Configurations

Apple released two variations of the USB-C Power Adapter, a standard and a compact version. The standard version of the dual USB-C adapter comes with a removable plug head to make it compatible with international plug heads and extension cables. Hence, this adapter is available worldwide.

On the other hand, the compact version will only be available in the U.S., Canada, China, Japan, Mexico, and a few other countries that use the Type A plug style. Both versions of the adapter retail for $59. The new power adapter will also come with the M2 MacBook Air higher configurations available next month.