Apple Releases iOS 13.1.1 With Security and Bug Fixes

Just three days after releasing iOS 13.1, Apple is now pushing iOS 13.1.1 to its devices. It fixes a number of security and bug issues.iOS 13.1.1

iOS 13.1.1 Release Notes

  • Fixes issues that could prevent iPhone restoring from backup
  • Addresses an issue that could cause battery to drain more quickly
  • Fixes an issue that could impact recognition of Siri requests on iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max
  • Resolves a problem where Safari search suggestions may re-enable after turning them off
  • Addresses an issue that could cause Reminders to sync slowly
  • Fixes a security issue for third-party keyboard apps

As always you can update by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

Frank V
Member
Frank V

Also iPadOS 13.1.1 is out now, I just installed it.

1 hour ago