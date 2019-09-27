Apple Releases iOS 13.1.1 With Security and Bug Fixes

Just three days after releasing iOS 13.1, Apple is now pushing iOS 13.1.1 to its devices. It fixes a number of security and bug issues.
iOS 13.1.1 Release Notes
- Fixes issues that could prevent iPhone restoring from backup
- Addresses an issue that could cause battery to drain more quickly
- Fixes an issue that could impact recognition of Siri requests on iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max
- Resolves a problem where Safari search suggestions may re-enable after turning them off
- Addresses an issue that could cause Reminders to sync slowly
- Fixes a security issue for third-party keyboard apps
As always you can update by going to Settings > General > Software Update.
Also iPadOS 13.1.1 is out now, I just installed it.