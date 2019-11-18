Apple Releases iOS 13.2.3 With Bug Fixes for Messages and Mail

Andrew Orr

@andrewornot
Under a minute read
| News

Apple released iOS 13.2.3 today along with iPadOS 13.2.3. It has bug fixes for Messages, Mail, and other improvements.

iOS 13.2.3 Release Notes

Fixes an issue where system search and search within Mail, Files, and Notes might not work
Addresses an issue where photos, links, and other attachments might not display in the Messages details view
Fixes an issue that could prevent apps from downloading content in the background
Resolves issues that may prevent Mail from fetching new messages, and fail to include and quote original message content in Exchange accounts

Screenshot of iPadOS 13.2.3 iOS 13.2.3

You can update your devices by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

Further Reading:

[Microsoft Updates Privacy Terms Following EU Probe]

[Deezer Hi Fi Comes to Mobile and Web]

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of