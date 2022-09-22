Apple Releases iOS 16.1 Beta 2 With Excessive Copy and Paste Prompts Fix and More

Apple released the second public beta of iOS 16 just one day after the developer build. The updated iOS 16.1 beta 2 fixes a few reported bugs encountered by testers with the first build of iOS 16.1, plus some new features.

iOS 16.1 Beta 2 Fixes Several Known Issues

According to Apple’s release notes, iOS 16.1 beta 2 fixes several known issues. Some of these involved pairing issues with Matter accessories. Apple also suggested workarounds to fix the unresolved issues. Another issue that iOS 16.1 beta 2 fixed, perhaps more interesting for testers, is the excessive copy-and-paste prompts that many have seen since iOS 16 debuted.

Before the update, users had to approve the action each time they attempted to paste from one app to another in iOS. Hopefully, iOS 16.1 users will no longer endure those prompts. The update is also reported to fix a camera shake and vibrate issue in iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. Apple promised to fix the bug next week. The issue may be resolved in the iOS 16.1 beta. However, Apple also should release iOS 16.0.2 next week to address both concerns.

Some New Minor Features

When it comes to new features, iOS 16.1 \bBeta 2 now shows a visual indicator for the charge level along with the battery percentage. Before the second beta, the battery indicator was always full and remained static even as the battery percentage changed. With this latest build, both the battery percentage and battery icon change as the charge changes throughout the day. Additionally, Apple increased the font size used for the battery percentage indicator.

In iOS 16.1 beta 2, the iPhone now displays the battery percentage on the Lock Screen when charging the device. This is displayed above the time. The battery percentage is also visible when the iPhone starts charging and every time the display is woken. Therefore, when charging the iPhone, users don’t need to unlock the iPhone to see its current charge level.

Let us know in the comments below if you find any other new features in iOS 16.1 besides what we know so far.