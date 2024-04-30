Apple Releases Fourth Betas of iOS 17.5, iPadOS 17.5 and macOS Sonoma 14.5 To Developers

Apple today released the fourth round of developer betas for iOS 17.5, iPadOS 17.5, and macOS Sonoma 14.5, following closely on the heels of the third beta updates, which were released about a week ago.

The fourth betas for iOS 17.5 and iPadOS 17.5 bear the build number, 21F5073b, up from the third betas’ 21F5063f. Meanwhile, macOS Sonoma 14.5 beta 4 features build number, 21O5580a, up from the previous 23F5064f.

As of now, details remain scarce regarding what’s packed into macOS Sonoma 14.5 beta 4, and the initial trio of developer betas hasn’t revealed any new features. In addition, developers have received updated release candidate versions of macOS Ventura 13.6.7 and macOS Monterey 12.7.5 for testing purposes.

As for iOS 17.5 and iPadOS Beta 4, Apple notes there’s a Podcasts widget update with dynamic color changes reflecting your listening activity and a new Apple Universal Link that simplifies eSIM activation on iPhones, replacing QR codes, along with some bug fixes. Considering the release timing, just a week before the “Let Loose” event where Apple may take out new iPads and exciting accessories, we can anticipate the public versions of iOS 17.5 and iPadOS 17.5 as early as next week.

How To Install iOS 17.5, iPadOS 17.5, and macOS Sonoma 14.5 Beta 4?

Developers who are part of Apple’s beta program can access the latest builds either through the Apple Developer Center or by updating their iPhones, iPads, or Macs already running the betas via the Settings app. These updates are generally for developers, so I won’t recommend general users to try installing these updates, that too, on a primary device.

In addition, Apple has also released a fourth round of beta updates of visionOS 1.2, tvOS 17.5, and watchOS 10.5 for developers.