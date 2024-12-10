Apple Releases iOS 18.2 RC2 When We Were Expecting a Stable Public Release

Apple has unexpectedly released a second Release Candidate (RC2) for iOS 18.2 and other software updates instead of what we were expecting to be a stable public release. This move comes just a week after the first RC versions were made available to developers and beta testers.

The updated RC builds have been assigned the following version numbers:

The release of a second RC build means that Apple may have identified issues in the initial RC that required addressing before the public release. While it’s uncommon to see multiple RC builds, it’s not unprecedented, especially for big updates like iOS 18.2.

How is iOS 18.2 a nig update? iOS 18.2 is set to bring several notable updates, including:

Genmoji: A tool for custom emoji creation

ChatGPT integration with Siri and writing tools

Image Playground for original image creation

Visual Intelligence on iPhone 16 models

Redesigned Mail app

Expanded localized English support

The public release of iOS 18.2 and the other software updates was initially expected this Monday, yesterday. With the introduction of RC2, it’s possible that the stable release could be slightly delayed. If all goes smoothly, the public release should drop soon after this RC2 build.

Beta testers and developers can access the new RC2 build through their device settings. The general public will need to wait for the official release.