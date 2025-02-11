Apple Releases iOS 18.3.1, iPadOS 18.3.1, & macOS Sequoia 15.3.1

Apple has rolled out urgent security updates for its major operating systems:

The iOS and iPadOS updates fix a critical flaw in USB Restricted Mode that was being exploited in targeted attacks. This vulnerability allowed potential unauthorized access to locked devices.

All updates focus on crucial security improvements. Apple strongly recommends immediate installation for all users to protect their devices and data.

The company also released security updates for older versions, including iPadOS 17.7.5, macOS Sonoma 14.7.4, and macOS Ventura 13.7.4.

Users can find these updates in their device’s Settings or System Preferences under Software Update.