Apple Releases iOS 18.4 RC, Public Release Just a Week Away

iOS 18.4 RC introduces several notable features, including CarPlay design updates and Priority Notifications powered by Apple Intelligence. These notifications are designed to help users manage their alerts more effectively by prioritizing important messages.

A new section in Apple News+ offers recipes and food-related content for subscribers, providing a more diverse range of topics. Mood-based music shortcuts are now available in Control Center, enhancing user experience by allowing users to quickly access music playlists tailored to their current mood.

Additionally, Apple Intelligence expands to support more languages, such as French, German, Italian, Portuguese (Brazil), Spanish, Japanese, Korean, Chinese (simplified), and localized English for Singapore and India. Visual Intelligence is available on iPhone 15 Pro, and new emoji have been added to the keyboard, reflecting Apple’s ongoing effort to keep its emoji library up-to-date and inclusive.

The update is expected to improve overall system stability and performance, addressing several bugs and issues reported by users in previous versions. With its focus on enhancing user experience through both functional and aesthetic changes, iOS 18.4 RC sets the stage for a robust and reliable operating system update. As with previous releases, Apple is likely to finalize the update after gathering feedback from developers and public beta testers.