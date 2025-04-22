Apple Releases iOS 18.5 Public Beta 2

Apple has released iOS 18.5 public beta 2, giving members of the public beta program early access to the latest iPhone software. This update follows the developer beta that was seeded just a day earlier and contains the same build.

The second public beta doesn’t introduce any new features. Instead, Apple appears to be focusing on stability and performance improvements. If you’re already using the public beta, you can expect a smoother experience compared to the earlier version.

Minor Changes, No Major Additions

So far, iOS 18.5 includes only minor updates. The most noticeable are changes to the Mail app, where you can now toggle off Contact Photos and Group by Sender—options that bring it closer to how the app looked in iOS 17. Other tweaks, like how AppleCare details are displayed in Settings, remain minimal.

As with any beta software, performance can vary. Some users might find it more stable, while others could still face occasional bugs. If you’re not currently enrolled in the beta program, it might be better to stay on iOS 18.4.1 for now.

Apple is expected to release iOS 18.5 to all users in May, but no exact date has been confirmed.