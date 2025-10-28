Apple releases iOS 26.1 RC: Here is what’s new

Apple released the iOS 26.1 Release Candidate to developers and public beta testers. The build previews a set of practical controls and small but useful refinements that ship with the final release.

The RC suggests a public release very soon. Expect a short wait before it rolls out to everyone.

Liquid Glass gets a toggle

Apple now lets you choose how Liquid Glass looks. You can set it to Clear or Tinted, which changes the opacity behind interface elements like notifications, tab bars, and sheets. Go to Settings > Display & Brightness > Liquid Glass on iPhone and iPad, or System Settings > Appearance > Liquid Glass on Mac. The rest of the Liquid Glass elements, including optional clear app icons, remain available.

The Tinted option improves contrast without disabling the transparency system-wide. It sits alongside Increase Contrast and Reduce Transparency in Accessibility for users who want more legibility without blunt changes.

You can finally disable Lock Screen swipe to Camera

Apple added a simple switch for the long-standing Lock Screen gesture. Turn it off in Settings > Camera > Lock Screen Swipe to Open Camera. The Camera shortcut still appears via the Lock Screen button, the Action button, and the Camera Control on newer iPhones, so you do not lose quick access. This helps prevent accidental launches from pockets or bags.

Apple TV rebrand shows up across the system

Apple’s streaming service drops the plus sign and is now Apple TV, with a “vibrant new identity.” You will notice a refreshed icon and label in the TV app and Settings during the 26.1 cycle. The company confirmed the naming change earlier this month.

Apple Intelligence and AirPods Live Translation expand

Apple Intelligence adds support for eight more languages and locales: Chinese (Traditional), Danish, Dutch, Norwegian, Portuguese (Portugal), Swedish, Turkish, and Vietnamese. These join the existing English rollout and broaden on-device features across iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

AirPods Live Translation now supports Chinese (Mandarin simplified and traditional), Italian, Japanese, and Korean in addition to English (US, UK), French, German, Portuguese (Brazil), and Spanish (Spain). Apple details the feature and access methods in its support documentation.

Local Capture gets its own Settings page

You can now manage Local Capture from Settings > General > Local Capture. Choose a save location and limit captures to audio only. This complements the Control Center toggle introduced with iOS 26 and makes the tool easier to set up for calls and recordings.

Smaller tweaks that improve daily use

Alarms now present a Slide to Unlock-style dismissal to reduce accidental snoozes and speed up clear actions from the Lock Screen. The Music app also gains a swipe gesture for rapid track changes. Together, these changes smooth out frequent interactions.

Availability

The iOS 26.1 Release Candidate is now available for developers and public beta testers. The public release typically follows within about a week, barring late-stage fixes.