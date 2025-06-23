Apple Releases iOS 26 Beta 2 for Developers

Apple has rolled out iOS 26 beta 2 to developers, replacing the initial beta build released on June 9. This new version comes ten days after a revised beta 1 build specifically for iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 models. The second beta continues Apple’s testing phase ahead of a wider public beta launch expected in July.

The update introduces system-wide design changes and stability improvements. iOS 26 adopts a new versioning system across Apple’s platforms: iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, visionOS, and tvOS, bringing all of them to version 26. This shift aligns software updates with the calendar year and simplifies version tracking across devices.

Apple is also debuting a unified design language called Liquid Glass. It brings translucent effects to system elements like tab bars and app icons, creating a layered visual experience across the interface. The changes are both aesthetic and functional, setting the tone for Apple’s next-generation operating system.

New in iOS 26 Beta 2

Beta 2 continues to build on the visual overhaul and feature additions introduced in the first release. Developers can now test the refined UI elements and expanded functionality on supported iPhones. While Apple hasn’t detailed every tweak yet, early access lets testers explore what’s different, report bugs, and prepare apps ahead of the public release.

To install the beta, developers can go to Settings > General > Software Update and select iOS 26 Developer Beta. As always, Apple recommends installing beta software on secondary devices. Users should back up their iPhones before proceeding to avoid data loss.

For those enrolled in the Apple Beta Software Program or the Apple Developer Program, the update is available now. You can find it at beta.apple.com or developer.apple.com.