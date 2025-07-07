Apple Releases iOS 26 Beta 3 for Developers

Apple has rolled out the third developer beta of iOS 26, continuing its planned software testing cycle ahead of a public launch this fall. This update brings further polish to the new Liquid Glass interface, along with refinements to apps, performance tweaks, and early access to Apple Intelligence features.

The build number for iOS 26 beta 3 is 23A5287g, replacing beta 2’s 23A5276f. Developers can now install the update via the Software Update section in Settings, provided their devices are registered under Apple’s developer program. iOS 26 runs on iPhone SE (2nd gen and up), iPhone 11, and newer models. Devices like the iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max are not supported beyond iOS 18.

Developers can access the new beta through the Software Update section under Settings > General > Software Update by selecting “iOS 26 Developer Beta” from the Beta Updates menu.

What’s New in iOS 26 Beta 3

Beta 3 builds on visual changes seen in earlier releases, with improvements to Control Center legibility, Safari’s menu structure, and High Contrast Mode. However, some UI issues remain. Notification Center’s full transparency still draws complaints, and an odd bug affecting dock alignment on devices with fewer than four apps is still present, particularly visible on the iPhone SE.

Beyond design, iOS 26 introduces Apple’s Liquid Glass aesthetic system-wide. You’ll see this in the Lock Screen, Home Screen, and in default apps like Messages and Settings. The new design adds translucency and glass-like effects to buttons, menus, and widgets.

The update also supports expanded multitasking on iPads via iPadOS 26, offering Mac-style window management. Apple Intelligence features such as on-device summarization and writing tools remain exclusive to iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max, and upcoming iPhone 16 models.

According to Apple, iOS 26 also brings changes to the Phone and Messages apps, plus updates for CarPlay, Apple Music, Maps, Wallet, and Shortcuts.

Public Beta Timeline

Apple is expected to release the first public beta of iOS 26 later this month. That build is likely to mirror the developer beta 3, unless any major bugs are found. Public testers will have a safer, more stable experience than those on earlier developer builds. Apple strongly recommends not installing beta software on primary devices due to potential stability issues and data loss risks.

Apple’s beta release notes describe iOS 26 as offering “a stunning new design, powerful Apple Intelligence capabilities, and exciting updates to system apps and features.” The company encourages developers to report bugs through Feedback Assistant to help refine the update ahead of its full release.

The final version of iOS 26 is expected to ship in September, following the public beta period and Apple’s annual fall hardware event.