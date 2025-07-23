Apple Releases iOS 26 Beta 4 for iPhone to Developers

Apple has released iOS 26 developer beta 4, and this build continues to fine-tune the design changes introduced in earlier versions. The most noticeable shift remains the evolving treatment of the Liquid Glass UI, a design element Apple first pushed with more transparency in previous betas. Now, some of that transparency is being pulled back in favor of greater legibility.

This version reintroduces notification summaries for news apps and makes subtle updates to the Liquid Glass interface. It also comes with the usual round of behind-the-scenes polish meant to prepare the system for broader release. iOS 26 beta 4 is now available for registered developers, and it’s expected to form the basis for the first public beta. Apple typically releases that about a week after developer beta 3.

Design continues to shift ahead of public beta

The past few builds of iOS 26 have seen steady refinements across the system. Beta 2 focused on structure: Control Center was cleaned up, Safari menus were better organized, and accessibility saw improvements like visible borders in High Contrast Mode. Then beta 3 made more visible changes. It introduced opaqueness to tab bars that had previously leaned on extreme transparency.

Now in beta 4, Apple seems to be narrowing in on its final visual language for the fall release. The latest tweaks to Liquid Glass, along with subtle interface details, suggest the company is responding to feedback. Notification Center, however, still relies on full transparency when pulled down. That inconsistency hasn’t been addressed yet.

Apple describes iOS 26 as offering “a stunning new design” alongside system-wide Apple Intelligence features, revamped communication tools, and updates to services like CarPlay, Apple Music, Maps, and Wallet. These larger themes remain in place, but the betas continue to smooth the edges ahead of release.

The developer beta is available via the Settings app by navigating to General > Software Update and enabling Beta Updates. You can also download it directly through Apple’s developer portal. It’s strongly recommended that you install this beta on a device used for testing, not your primary phone. As always, back up your data before installing.

The public beta, while functionally similar to the developer build, is meant for users who are more cautious. Apple has blurred the distinction by allowing anyone to install the developer beta, but the public label still carries weight. It usually reflects a version of the software Apple considers stable enough for broader testing.

iOS 26 is still on track for a full release in September. With beta 4 setting the stage, what you’re seeing now is likely close to the experience you’ll get in the final version.