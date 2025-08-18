Apple Releases iOS 26 Developer Beta 7 Ahead of Public Launch

Apple has rolled out iOS 26 developer beta 7, moving the iPhone’s next major software update closer to its expected official release in about a month. The build number for this release is 23A5326a, arriving just a week after beta 6. Developers can download the update through the Apple Developer Program or by enabling beta updates directly in the iPhone’s settings.

What’s New in Beta 7

The seventh developer beta builds on several changes introduced in earlier versions. Apple has described iOS 26 as a redesign that brings new Apple Intelligence features, refreshed apps, and improvements across Phone, Messages, CarPlay, Apple Music, Maps, and Wallet. Earlier betas showcased tweaks to Control Center, Safari menus, accessibility options, and visual adjustments to tab bars and wallpapers.

Notably, beta 5 reintroduced the Select button in Mail and added a toggle for the classic Camera swipe direction, while beta 6 removed that toggle but introduced faster animations and new ringtones. The software continues to refine notification handling, following Apple’s decision to reintroduce notification summaries after temporarily halting the feature due to concerns about altered headline meanings.

Apple’s Position on iOS 26

Apple says the iOS 26 update “delivers a stunning new design, powerful Apple Intelligence capabilities, new ways to stay connected in the Phone and Messages apps, and exciting updates to CarPlay, Apple Music, Maps, and Wallet.” The company emphasizes that the redesign improves usability while layering in new personalization and accessibility features.

Developers testing the new build should note that Apple recommends installing betas only on development devices and backing up data before proceeding. More information is available through the Apple Developer Program and the Apple Beta Software Program.