Apple releases iOS and iPadOS 14.4.2 on Friday. The note accompanying the update says it “provides important security updates and is recommended for all users.”

iOS and iPadOS 14.4.2 Offers Important Webkit Security Fix

The Apple security support page provides just a little more detail, explaining that it is a Webkit fix. As Macworld explained, this means that any app loading content could be impacted.

To download the update go to Settings > Software Update on your iPhone and iPad. Then tap ‘Download and Install’. Interestingly, the public release of iOS 14.5 is expected in the near future after a number of beta releases. iOS 12.5.2 was also released on the same day. (iOS 12.5 brought COVID-19 exposure notifications to older devices.)