Apple releases iPadOS 26.1 RC – beta now available for iPad

Apple released the iPadOS 26.1 Release Candidate on October 28, 2025. RC status signals the update is near public rollout, and developers and beta testers can install it now. Apple lists build 23B82 on its developer site.

The RC focuses on polish. It brings interface controls users asked for during testing, stability fixes, and performance tweaks. Apple has also updated the official release notes page for iPadOS 26.1.

What’s new

The update fine-tunes everyday use on iPad. It adds controls to reduce accidental actions, improves readability with optional visual adjustments, and addresses bugs raised during the beta cycle. Early RC testers also report general stability gains compared to earlier betas.

Lock Screen: option to disable “swipe to open Camera,” cutting accidental launches.

Display & Brightness: Liquid Glass transparency toggle with Clear and Tinted modes for higher contrast and readability.

Apple Intelligence: labeling and settings refinements spotted during the beta cycle; features continue to roll out with server-side controls.

Battery and reliability: testers note sturdier standby behavior and fewer random drains versus earlier builds.

General fixes and performance improvements consistent with Apple’s 26.1 line of RC releases.

How to get iPadOS 26.1 RC

If you use a developer or public beta profile, you can install the RC over the air. Back up your iPad before you start. Apple distributes the RC through the Software Update panel and the Developer Center.

Open Settings. Tap General. Tap Software Update. Tap Beta Updates and select iPadOS 26 Developer Beta or Public Beta. Return to Software Update and install iPadOS 26.1 RC.

Apple will publish final public release notes at launch. For now, the RC build and developer documentation pages confirm availability and scope.