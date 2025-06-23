Apple Releases iPadOS 26 Beta 2 for Developers

Apple has released iPadOS 26 beta 2 (build 23A5276f) for developers. This second beta brings critical refinements to the iPad’s evolving multitasking environment, along with new tools aimed at improving productivity and application design.

A key addition is the revamped windowing system, which lets you freely resize app windows, delivering a more desktop-like experience. Apple has also introduced a Mac-style menu bar and improvements to the Files app. With support for Live Activities and Background Tasks, iPadOS 26 is shifting the iPad closer to being a true productivity device.

Beta 2 follows the original developer release from two weeks ago and aims to resolve several bugs. Early reports confirm that this version addresses major performance issues, particularly those affecting newer devices such as the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16.

Design Changes and Developer Improvements

Apple continues refining the Liquid Glass UI and multitasking features introduced in beta 1. Cursor precision has been improved, and the system is expected to respond more fluidly under multitasking loads.

Developers are encouraged to update their apps using the iPadOS 26 SDK, bundled with Xcode 26, now available in the Mac App Store. The release also includes updates to Recovery Assistant, offering better diagnostics and device recovery methods.

Ad Attribution and App Store Accessibility

The beta also introduces updates to AdAttributionKit. Developers can now define attribution windows, cooldown periods, and receive country-level data in postbacks under certain privacy thresholds. These changes give advertisers more control while maintaining Apple’s privacy standards.

On the App Store front, Apple has added Accessibility Nutrition Labels. This new section on product pages highlights features supporting users with specific needs, making it easier to assess an app’s inclusivity before download.

For access to the beta, developers can go to Settings > General > Software Update and select iPadOS 26 Developer Beta from the Beta Updates section. Installation is recommended only on test devices.