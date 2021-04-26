Mac OS Big Sur 11.3 was released on Monday. It features a variety of new features including support for newly released AirTags and updated Find My capabilities, support for iPhone and iPad apps on Macs on devices with an M1 chip, and updates to Siri.

Mac OS Big Sur 11.3 Available Now

Elsewhere, Mac OS Big Sur 11.3 offers:

Updated Podcasts app

Xbox Series X|S Wireless Controller or Sony PS5 DualSense™ Wireless Controller support

Redesigned News feed

Hibernation support for M1 Macs

Improvements to Safari including an additional WebExtensions API and customizable start page section

Autoplay and City charts in Appl eMusic

To install Mac OS Big Sur 11.3 go Settings > Software Update and click Update Now when the option becomes available.