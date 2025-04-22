Apple Releases macOS 15.5 Public Beta 2

Apple has released the second public beta of macOS Sequoia 15.5, making it available to users enrolled in the public testing program. This build follows the developer version released just a day earlier and shares the same build number.

macOS 15.5 appears to be a maintenance update. Apple hasn’t introduced any new features in this beta, and none have been discovered so far during testing. The update mainly focuses on stability, bug fixes, and performance improvements.

Last week’s initial beta included minor updates to the Mail app, such as the ability to toggle off Contact Photos and Group by Sender. Those changes remain the only notable additions in this version.

macOS 15.5 looks like a background update for now, with no significant visual or functional changes. While Apple could still introduce new features closer to launch, that hasn’t happened yet in this beta cycle.

If you’re not currently using beta software, there’s little reason to switch unless you want to test system performance. The update doesn’t offer major improvements for everyday users.