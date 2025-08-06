Apple Releases macOS 26 Tahoe Beta 5 to Developers

Apple has released macOS 26 Tahoe Beta 5 to developers, continuing its rollout of test builds ahead of the official release later this year. The latest version, carrying build number 25A5327h, arrives without any flashy additions but signals continued focus on stability and refinement.

Beta 5 follows a pattern set by the previous build, which also avoided major new features. That’s a contrast to Beta 3, which introduced a new screensaver, improved tab visibility in Safari and Terminal, and made adjustments to the Liquid Glass transparency effect. This time, Apple appears to be working quietly behind the scenes, tuning performance and ironing out bugs ahead of the public launch.

macOS 26 was first previewed at WWDC25, where Apple introduced a redesigned interface called Liquid Glass. It modernizes the desktop with a sleeker look while maintaining clarity and responsiveness. Spotlight gets smarter in this release, now featuring clipboard history and integration with Shortcuts. Another major shift is the introduction of Live Activities on the Mac, a feature long familiar to iPhone users.

The update also brings tighter iPhone integration. A dedicated Phone app is now available on macOS, allowing users to make and receive calls directly from their desktop. Apple has also added Live Translation to Messages, FaceTime, and phone calls. The new Games app and the long-awaited Journal app further round out the system’s new offerings.

Installing macOS 26 Beta 5 and What to Expect

To install the developer beta, you need to be enrolled in the Apple Developer Program. First, back up your Mac to avoid any risk of data loss. Then open System Settings, go to the General section, and select Software Update. Click the information icon next to Beta Updates. From the dropdown, choose macOS Developer Tahoe Beta. Confirm the change and close the window. The update should then appear for download and installation.

If you’re running macOS 13.4 Ventura or later, the beta can be installed directly through Software Update. Developers with Apple Silicon Macs also have the option of downloading the restore image from the Apple Developer website.

Apple announced this release through its official developer portal. You can find more information and system requirements at developer.apple.com. The Apple Beta Software Program at beta.apple.com also includes details for those interested in future public beta builds.

While Beta 5 may not include visible changes, macOS 26 remains one of the more ambitious updates in recent memory. Apple is using this cycle to strengthen the connection between Mac and iPhone, overhaul the system’s look and feel, and expand the reach of Apple Intelligence across its ecosystem. The changes may not all be flashy, but they point to a desktop experience that’s becoming smarter, faster, and more tightly integrated.