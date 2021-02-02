Apple has released macOS Big Sur 11.2. The latest version of the Mac operating system includes a number of bug fixes.

macOS Big Sur 11.2 is Here

You will probably get a notification alerting you to the update. You can also go to Settings > Software Update to begin the process. Apple said that macOS Big Sur 11.2 improves Bluetooth reliability. Other issues that affected some users and are now said to be fixed include: