Apple has released macOS Big Sur 11.2. The latest version of the Mac operating system includes a number of bug fixes.
macOS Big Sur 11.2 is Here
You will probably get a notification alerting you to the update. You can also go to Settings > Software Update to begin the process. Apple said that macOS Big Sur 11.2 improves Bluetooth reliability. Other issues that affected some users and are now said to be fixed include:
- External displays showing a black screen when connected to a Mac mini (M1, 2020) using an HDMI to DVI converter
- Edits to Apple ProRAW photos in Photos not saving
- iCloud Drive turning off after disabling the iCloud Drive Desktop & Documents Folders option
- System Preferences not unlocking when entering the administrator password
- Globe key not displaying the Emoji & Symbols pane when pressed