Apple Releases macOS High Sierra 10.13 Supplemental Update to Address Security Flaws, Bugs

Apple released macOS High Sierra 10.13 Supplemental Update on Thursday. The update fixes two important security flaws, one of which was just recently publicized. It also addresses three relatively minor bugs in macOS High Sierra.
Apple’s patch notes for macOS High Sierra 10.13 Supplemental Update
This supplemental update includes improvements to the the stability, reliability and security of your Mac, and is recommended for all macOS High Sierra users. This update:
- Improves installer robustness
- Fixes a cursor graphic bug when using Adobe InDesign
- Resolves an issue where email messages couldn’t be deleted from Yahoo accounts in Mail
Security patch notes for macOS High Sierra 10.13 Supplemental Update
StorageKit
Available for: macOS High Sierra 10.13
Impact: A local attacker may gain access to an encrypted APFS volume
Description: If a hint was set in Disk Utility when creating an APFS encrypted volume, the password was stored as the hint. This was addressed by clearing hint storage if the hint was the password, and by improving the logic for storing hints.
CVE-2017-7149: Matheus Mariano of Leet Tech
Security
Available for: macOS High Sierra 10.13
Impact: A malicious application can extract keychain passwords
Description: A method existed for applications to bypass the keychain access prompt with a synthetic click. This was addressed by requiring the user password when prompting for keychain access.
CVE-2017-7150:Patrick Wardle of Synack
New downloads of macOS High Sierra 10.13 include the security content of the macOS High Sierra 10.13 Supplemental Update.
The update is a 923.4MB download at the link above for the standalone installer. As of this writing, I’m not seeing the update in Software Update, but it will likely appear later in the day.