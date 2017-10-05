Apple Releases macOS High Sierra 10.13 Supplemental Update to Address Security Flaws, Bugs

Apple released macOS High Sierra 10.13 Supplemental Update on Thursday. The update fixes two important security flaws, one of which was just recently publicized. It also addresses three relatively minor bugs in macOS High Sierra.

This supplemental update includes improvements to the the stability, reliability and security of your Mac, and is recommended for all macOS High Sierra users. This update:

StorageKit

Available for: macOS High Sierra 10.13

Impact: A local attacker may gain access to an encrypted APFS volume

Description: If a hint was set in Disk Utility when creating an APFS encrypted volume, the password was stored as the hint. This was addressed by clearing hint storage if the hint was the password, and by improving the logic for storing hints.

CVE-2017-7149: Matheus Mariano of Leet Tech

Security

Available for: macOS High Sierra 10.13

Impact: A malicious application can extract keychain passwords

Description: A method existed for applications to bypass the keychain access prompt with a synthetic click. This was addressed by requiring the user password when prompting for keychain access.

CVE-2017-7150:Patrick Wardle of Synack

New downloads of macOS High Sierra 10.13 include the security content of the macOS High Sierra 10.13 Supplemental Update.