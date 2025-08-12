Apple Releases macOS Tahoe 26 Beta 6 to Developers

Apple has rolled out macOS Tahoe 26 beta 6 to developers, less than a week after the previous build. The update carries the build number 25A5338b and is now available through the Apple Developer Program. It follows recent changes in earlier betas, including a redesigned Macintosh HD icon, new screensavers, and refinements to tab visibility in Safari and Terminal.

Key Features in macOS Tahoe 26

First unveiled at WWDC25, macOS Tahoe 26 brings the Liquid Glass interface, offering a cleaner and more transparent look across the system. Apple is also adding Live Activities to the Mac, a more capable Spotlight with clipboard history and Shortcuts integration, a dedicated Phone app, and Live Translation for Messages, FaceTime, and phone calls. Other additions include the new Games app and the long-anticipated Journal app.

According to Apple, the update also continues to improve stability and performance, with developers encouraged to test for under-the-hood enhancements before public release. Those with Apple Silicon Macs can install beta 6 by downloading the restore image from the Apple Developer portal or through System Settings on devices running macOS 13.4 Ventura or later.

How to Install

To install macOS Tahoe 26 beta 6, Apple advises backing up your Mac before proceeding. From System Settings, go to General, select Software Update, click the information icon next to Beta Updates, and choose the macOS Developer Tahoe Beta.