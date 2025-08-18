Apple Releases macOS Tahoe 26 Beta 7 to Developers

Apple has shifted to a weekly release cycle for macOS betas following WWDC25. The company today rolled out macOS Tahoe 26 developer beta 7, carrying the build number 25A5346a. The update continues the final stretch of testing before the public launch later this year.

What’s New in macOS Tahoe 26

macOS Tahoe 26 marks one of Apple’s most ambitious updates in years. The system introduces the Liquid Glass interface, which redefines the desktop with a more translucent, layered look. Other key additions include Live Activities on the Mac, an expanded Spotlight with clipboard history and Shortcuts integration, and a new Phone app that ties the Mac more closely to the iPhone. Messages, FaceTime, and calls now support Live Translation, further bridging communication across devices.

Apple has also confirmed a new Games app and the long-awaited Journal app, aimed at broadening the scope of productivity and personal use. These additions follow several smaller tweaks delivered in earlier betas, including refreshed icons, new screensavers, and visibility improvements for Safari and Terminal tabs.

Installing the Developer Beta

Developers running macOS 13.4 Ventura or later can access the latest beta through System Settings. After navigating to General > Software Update > Beta Updates, selecting “macOS Developer Tahoe Beta” installs the release. Those on Apple Silicon Macs can also download a restore image directly from Apple’s developer site. As always, users are advised to back up their systems before installation to avoid potential data loss.

Apple highlighted the update in its developer channels, noting that macOS Tahoe 26 extends Apple Intelligence features while introducing a broad redesign of core experiences. The company also points to new resources available through the Apple Beta Software Program and the Apple Developer Program.