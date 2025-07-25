Apple Releases macOS Tahoe 26 Public Beta with New Design

Apple has opened the gates for public beta testers to try out macOS Tahoe, the next major version of its desktop operating system. The company released the first public beta this week, matching the fourth developer beta that went live on Tuesday. Anyone interested can enroll via Apple’s official beta website and download the update from the Software Update section in System Settings.

macOS Tahoe brings the Liquid Glass aesthetic first introduced with iOS 26 to the Mac. The design overhaul touches almost every part of the interface: app icons, folders, the Dock, system menus, and in-app navigation. Even the Control Center and Menu Bar now offer customization options, giving users more control over their workspace. This level of visual consistency across Apple’s platforms is a clear step toward tighter design integration.

Customization and Control

The new interface is not just about appearance. Apple is giving users deeper control over how macOS looks and behaves. You can now customize app icons, folders, widgets, the Dock, and both the Control Center and Menu Bar. These updates reflect a broader shift at Apple toward user personalization, especially on the Mac, where workflows vary widely.

Spotlight search has been rebuilt to deliver faster, more relevant results. It also supports quick actions without needing to open apps. Safari has a cleaner tab layout and redesigned sidebar, while a new Games app introduces Game Overlay for in-game interactions. Developers also gain access to Metal 4, Apple’s latest graphics API.

Phone App and New Features

In a move that deepens integration between macOS and iOS, the Phone app is now available on the Mac. It supports Wi-Fi Calling, Call Screening, and Hold Assist, which are also coming to iPhones. This could change how users manage calls while working across Apple devices.

According to Apple’s Beta Software Program page, users who install the beta can report issues and submit feedback directly to help shape the final release. The company emphasizes that the public beta is intended for those comfortable with early software and potential bugs.

macOS Tahoe is set to launch officially this fall. Until then, Apple is relying on both developers and early adopters to test and refine the update. If you’re planning to try it, make sure to back up your system first.