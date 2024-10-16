Apple Releases New Beta Firmware for AirPods Pro 2

Apple has rolled out a fresh beta firmware update for AirPods Pro 2, which is available in Lightning and USB-C versions. As reported by MacRumors, the new firmware is currently accessible only to developers, and the build number is 7B5013d.

While the changes in this update are not known, industry insiders speculate it may be linked to Apple’s hearing aid and hearing test functionalities.

Apple’s planned hearing health features for AirPods Pro 2 include:

Hearing Protection: Real-time reduction of loud, intermittent sounds across all listening modes. Hearing Test: A clinically validated 5-minute test using pure-tone audiometry. Hearing Aid: An over-the-counter feature for mild to moderate hearing loss, utilizing personalized hearing profiles.

These features, which received FDA approval last month, are expected to launch in over 100 countries and regions.

While the beta firmware is currently limited to developers, the final version will be made available to all AirPods Pro 2 users in the future.