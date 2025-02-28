Apple Releases New Beta Firmware for AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 4

Apple has released new beta firmware updates for AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 4 models. The firmware, with build number 7E5080a, is currently available only to developers. This marks the second beta firmware update Apple has tested, following the previous version 7E5067b released in January.

The update applies to both AirPods Pro 2 models with Lightning and USB-C charging cases. At present, it’s unclear what new features or changes are included in this firmware update. Non-developers continue to use firmware version 7B21 on AirPods Pro 2 and 7B20 on AirPods 4, which will remain unchanged until the beta firmware is officially launched.

To install firmware updates, users need to place their AirPods within Bluetooth range of an iPhone, iPad, or Mac connected to Wi-Fi, and then plug them in to charge. The update process can take up to 30 minutes to complete.

Users can check their AirPods’ firmware version by going to Settings > Bluetooth and selecting the Info button next to the AirPods Pro when they are connected to an iPhone, iPad, or Mac. This information helps users verify if their devices have received the latest updates.

