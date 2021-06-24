Apple released the second developer beta of iOS 15 on Thursday. The latest betas of iPad OS 15, watchOS 8, tvOS 15 also became available to devs.

Latest iOS 15, iPad OS 15, watchOS 8, tvOS 15 Developer Betas Out

Apple unveiled the latest versions of its operating systems at WWDC 2021. The beta versions are currently available to those enrolled in the developer program. They can be accessed via Settings > Software Update on device, or the Apple Beta Software Program website. The final version of all the software is set to be released to the public later in the year.

