Apple releases new Vision Pro Developer Strap for faster Mac connections

Apple has launched a new Developer Strap for the Vision Pro that delivers data transfer speeds of up to 20 Gbps when connected to a Mac. The first-generation strap, introduced in early 2024, was limited to USB 2.0 speeds of 480 Mbps.

The new strap looks almost identical to the original version and keeps the same right-side audio setup. It plugs into the Vision Pro through the right audio strap slot and connects to a Mac using USB-C for direct wired access. According to Apple, the faster speeds allow smoother transfers when testing and deploying apps or when using developer tools for visionOS.

Compatibility and use

Apple lists the strap as compatible with both versions of the headset: the original Vision Pro with the M2 chip and the newer model with the M5 chip. The company has not confirmed if the older M2 headset will reach the same 20 Gbps speed, but it supports the same connector.

Developers can use the strap to transfer large builds, restore devices, or run diagnostics without relying on Wi-Fi. It remains the only official wired option for connecting Vision Pro to a Mac for development.

Availability and price

The second-generation Developer Strap is available through Apple’s Developer website. You need to be part of the Apple Developer Program and live in a country where Vision Pro is sold to order it. In the United States, it is priced at $299, with deliveries starting later this week.

Apple first introduced the Developer Strap in February 2024, alongside the original Vision Pro headset. This new version doubles down on speed while keeping the same familiar design for professional use.