Apple Releases RCs of watchOS 11.1 and visionOS 2.1

Apple has announced the release of candidate (RC) versions of its watchOS 11.1 for Apple Watch and visionOS 2.1 for Vision Pro for developers and public beta users. These RC versions are the final iterations expected to be released to the public unless significant issues are identified that require additional updates, which seems to be the case with visionOS as this is the second version of RC.

The watchOS 11.1 update introduces a notable health feature: sleep apnea detection for the latest Apple Watch models. This feature leverages the accelerometer to track wrist movements that may indicate breathing disturbances during sleep, potentially signaling sleep apnea.

Users will receive notifications if patterns suggestive of sleep apnea are detected, along with educational resources and a detailed PDF report of their breathing data for consultation with healthcare providers.

Apple has also released the second RC version of visionOS 2.1. This update is expected to focus on bug fixes and minor feature improvements rather than introducing major new functionalities. According to Apple’s release notes, the update addresses an issue that could prevent Apple Music songs and music videos from playing correctly.

Both watchOS 11.1 and visionOS 2.1 are slated for public release next week, alongside other software updates from Apple, including iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, macOS Sequoia 15.1, and tvOS 18.1.

