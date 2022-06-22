Apple Releases Safari Technology Preview 147 With Certain macOS Ventura Features

Today, Apple has released a new update for Safari Technology Preview, which brings certain new macOS Ventura features. An experimental browser that Apple first introduced in March 2016, the Safari Technology Preview is designed by Apple in order to test features that may see introduction in future release versions of Safari.

Safari Technology Preview Shows Ventura Features

Currently, the latest Safari Technology Preview release is built upon the Safari 16 update. It includes new features coming to macOS Ventura. Additionally, it adds support for Live Text in video and images, new web technologies, web push Passkeys, improvements in Safari Web Extensions and more.

The new Safari Technology Preview 147 contains many features from Safari 16. This includes:

Live Text. Select and interact with text in videos or translate text in images on the web in macOS Ventura betas on Apple Silicon-based Macs.

Web technologies. Experience and test the HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and other web technologies that are available in Safari 16 Beta and included in previous Safari Technology Preview releases.

Web Push. Send notifications to people who opt-in on your website or web app with Safari Technology Preview on macOS Ventura betas.

Passkeys. Preview the new type of phishing-resistant credential that makes signing in to websites safer and easier. Available through Safari’s WebAuthn platform authenticator.

Improved Safari Web Extensions. Test out API improvements including the ability to open a Safari Web Extension popover programmatically.

Web Inspector Extensions. Build custom tooling or convert existing developer tools extensions to use in Web Inspector.

Flexbox Inspector. Use the new visualization overlay in Web Inspector to help you more quickly and easily understand the layout of elements with Flexbox. It marks both the free space and gaps between flex items to reveal how they affect the result. (Source: Apple)

Furthermore, Shared Tab Groups, syncing for Tab Groups, Website Settings and Web Extensions are not currently enabled in this release.

Finding Compatibility

This new build of Safari Technology Preview is compatible with machines that run macOS 13 Ventura. This is unlike previous versions of Safari Technology Preview. According to Apple, updates to Safari Technology Preview are no longer available for macOS Big Sur.

For anyone who has downloaded the browser, the Safari Technology Preview update is currently available through the Software Update mechanism within System Preferences. Also, users can view the full release notes for the update on the Safari Technology Preview website.

Concerning Apple, the aim of Safari Technology Preview is to gather feedback from both developers and users concerning the company’s browser development process. Safari Technology Preview is able to run side-by-side alongside the already existing Safari browsers.

Lastly, while many Safari Technology Preview designs keep developers in mind, users do not need a developer account in order to download.

User can download the Safari Technology Preview here.