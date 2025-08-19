Apple Releases Seventh Betas of watchOS 26, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26

Apple has released the seventh betas of watchOS 26, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26 to developers. The updates arrive one week after the sixth round of testing and continue the company’s push to refine features ahead of the public launch this fall.

What’s New in the Betas

watchOS 26 introduces several additions, including an AI-powered Workout Buddy designed to provide motivation during exercise sessions. The Smart Stack gains more personal context for improved suggestions, while a new Notes app expands productivity tools directly on the wrist. Apple has also added Live Translation support, making the watch more useful for communication across languages.

tvOS 26 focuses on entertainment and usability. The update includes karaoke support using an iPhone as a microphone, improved integration of AirPlay speakers, new Aerial screen savers, and streamlined app logins through Apple Account syncing. These features aim to make Apple TV more social and easier to set up.

visionOS 26 emphasizes spatial computing. The update enables spatial widgets that can be placed anywhere in a user’s environment, improves the realism of personas, and supports shared spatial experiences between two Vision Pro users. Together, these features deepen both individual and collaborative use of Apple’s headset.

Apple confirmed that visionOS 26 remains restricted to developers at this stage. In contrast, both watchOS 26 and tvOS 26 are available to developers and public beta testers. The company typically finalizes and releases these updates in the fall.

The build numbers for this round are 23R5346a for watchOS 26, 23J5346a for tvOS 26, and 23M5328a for visionOS 26. Developers can access the software through the Settings app on their devices once Developer Mode is enabled.

According to Apple, users with devices running watchOS 9.5 or later can install the beta by going to Settings > General > Software Update > Beta Updates on their iPhone and selecting the Developer beta option. The Watch app on iPhone is required to complete the installation.

For Apple TV, tvOS 26 can be downloaded through the Settings app when signed in with a developer account. For Vision Pro, developers must update through the Apple Developer Program.