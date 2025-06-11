Apple Releases Updated Design Resources for iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS Tahoe 26

Apple has updated UI templates and icon tools following WWDC25.

Apple has released refreshed design resources for iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS Tahoe 26, giving developers and designers access to new UI templates that reflect the company’s updated cross-platform design language, Liquid Glass. The rollout follows Apple’s WWDC25 keynote and includes updated Sketch libraries, app icon templates, and official UI elements.

You can download the new assets from the Apple Design Resources site, including templates for Sketch, Photoshop, Illustrator, and Figma. The Figma icon template wasn’t listed on the main page at launch, but app developer Willian Max confirmed its availability through Apple’s verified Figma account.

Key resources now available

Here’s what you get with the updated libraries:

iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 (Sketch)

Action Sheets and Alerts

Buttons, Pickers, Sliders, Steppers

Tab Bars, Toolbars, Menus

Keyboards, Lists, Tables

Lock Screen and Home Screen elements

System Notifications and Control Center

Widgets, Quick Actions, Status and Menu Bars

Wallpapers, Page Controls, Popovers

macOS Tahoe 26 (Sketch)

Checkbox, Radio, Push, and Arrow Buttons

Menus, Tooltips, Dialogs, Cursors

App Icons, Menubars, Desktop Elements

Text Fields, Sliders, Toggles

Sidebars, Segment Controls, Scrollbars

Dock, Notifications, Titlebars

Wallpapers and System Forms

Apple supports multiple design platforms:

Sketch : UI libraries, templates, and production files for all systems

: UI libraries, templates, and production files for all systems Photoshop & Illustrator : App icon templates and product bezels

: App icon templates and product bezels Figma: App icon template, Wallet, Messages, Live Activities, and more

According to Apple, these resources help you “quickly and easily create highly accurate iPhone and iPad design comps and user flows.”

Apple hasn’t released design files yet for tvOS 26, visionOS 26, or watchOS 26, but they’re likely coming soon.

For now, these assets give you everything needed to start designing for Apple’s next-generation platforms.