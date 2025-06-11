Apple Releases Updated Design Resources for iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS Tahoe 26

Apple has updated UI templates and icon tools following WWDC25.
Apple has released refreshed design resources for iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS Tahoe 26, giving developers and designers access to new UI templates that reflect the company’s updated cross-platform design language, Liquid Glass. The rollout follows Apple’s WWDC25 keynote and includes updated Sketch libraries, app icon templates, and official UI elements.
You can download the new assets from the Apple Design Resources site, including templates for Sketch, Photoshop, Illustrator, and Figma. The Figma icon template wasn’t listed on the main page at launch, but app developer Willian Max confirmed its availability through Apple’s verified Figma account.
Key resources now available
Here’s what you get with the updated libraries:
iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 (Sketch)
- Action Sheets and Alerts
- Buttons, Pickers, Sliders, Steppers
- Tab Bars, Toolbars, Menus
- Keyboards, Lists, Tables
- Lock Screen and Home Screen elements
- System Notifications and Control Center
- Widgets, Quick Actions, Status and Menu Bars
- Wallpapers, Page Controls, Popovers
macOS Tahoe 26 (Sketch)
- Checkbox, Radio, Push, and Arrow Buttons
- Menus, Tooltips, Dialogs, Cursors
- App Icons, Menubars, Desktop Elements
- Text Fields, Sliders, Toggles
- Sidebars, Segment Controls, Scrollbars
- Dock, Notifications, Titlebars
- Wallpapers and System Forms
Available formats and tools
Apple supports multiple design platforms:
- Sketch: UI libraries, templates, and production files for all systems
- Photoshop & Illustrator: App icon templates and product bezels
- Figma: App icon template, Wallet, Messages, Live Activities, and more
According to Apple, these resources help you “quickly and easily create highly accurate iPhone and iPad design comps and user flows.”
Apple hasn’t released design files yet for tvOS 26, visionOS 26, or watchOS 26, but they’re likely coming soon.
For now, these assets give you everything needed to start designing for Apple’s next-generation platforms.